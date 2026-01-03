Wizards Dominate Injured Nets to Open the New Year

What the Washington Wizards did against the Brooklyn Nets to open up 2026 felt like a statement. What should have been a tight battle between two of the youngest teams in the NBA turned into a throttling in the DMV. From the opening tip, the Wizards just seemed in control, and this could be due to Brooklyn missing multiple starters in the game. Clearly, the Nets needed them, as the Wizards won 119-99.

The game was dominated by just one Wizards player, though, as multiple players shone on the court. From the bench providing some value, to the starters playing some fantastic defense. Overall, everyone showed up, and it was clear in the box score.

Wizards Make Statement to Open 2026

The real star of the night was Justin Champagnie off the bench. Just a few days after his twin Julian Champagnie had a career night, Justin thought he should also get the spotlight. Champagnie ended his night with 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting, along with seven rebounds. He was everywhere, from defense to offense. Every day that Champagnie plays, he continues to showcase why he is on one of the best contracts in the league.

TALK TO 'EM JC 😤 pic.twitter.com/6ccrsL1Ipc — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 3, 2026

CJ McCollum also had a good game, as he continues to pile on after his game-winner in Milwaukee against the Bucks. McCollum came out of the game late in the fourth, finishing with 17 points on 50 percent shooting from the field, along with six boards and four assists. The question, though, is what McCollum could command on the trade market before the deadline if he continues this.

The rookies also had a solid game, as Tre Johnson was lighting up the nylon and Will Riley had some pretty nifty assists. Johnson finished with 12 points on two of three shots from distance. Riley, on the other hand, did not shoot well, but still came away with nine points and four assists.

Finally, Alex Sarr had another good performance, being a defensive anchor while getting a few buckets in the paint. The potential All-Star opened up his first game of the year with 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting, six rebounds, and five blocks. It is clear that with Sarr and all the other young players, the Wizards have something special cooking.

Top 5 in blocks this season. pic.twitter.com/4RhcUVMfQM — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 3, 2026

The squad is now six-and-four in their last 10 games, and have won four of their previous five. There is no telling what changed the narrative with Washington, but these Wiz Kids look like a completely different team.

