Why the Wizards Should Inquire About Pistons Veteran
When you are trying to grow your company, it is essential to gather all of the facts and look at all the data. You have to identify what your company's needs are, areas in which you do well, and areas that may be a concern. The Washington Wizards need to do that to further grow and develop their team.
The Wizards look like they are in shambles, but they have everything under control. They are being extremely patient with their rebuild. This is to ensure they are taking the time to gather all the facts and examine all of the data. One thing the Wizards may need is to have someone who simply knows how to win. They need someone on their team who has a winning mentality and can change the culture. Tobias Harris of the Detroit Pistons may be just the guy they are looking for.
There is a song by DJ Khaled that comes to mind when thinking about Tobias Harris. The song is entitled “All I Do Is Win.” That seems like a song Harris may be familiar with, as those are his circumstances. Since joining the Philadelphia 76ers, the team has made the playoffs. As soon as he left the 76ers, they ended up missing the playoffs. Additionally, as he joined the Detroit Pistons again this season, they made the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
Harris has been a solid player throughout his basketball career. He is a player who does everything well. He offers great size, can handle the ball and facilitate, and he stretches the floor. He doesn’t need a lot of touches. He runs the fast-break well, and he is solid on the boards as well. He would bring a lot of experience to the Wizards and would make a great addition to the team. The Wizards would do well to look into acquiring the veteran forward.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!