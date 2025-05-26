Wizards Almost Drafted Pacers Star
It is good to do a bit of reflecting on your choices. Perhaps you made good decisions and you're happy with the results, or maybe you wish you had chosen differently, and now you have to live with the pain. The Washington Wizards find themselves in a situation just like that at the present moment.
The Indiana Pacers are on the verge of representing the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals. That isn’t an easy task. The NBA season is long and hard and takes a toll on your body and your mind. That doesn’t seem to be a problem for the Pacers, as Tyrese Haliburton is leading the way for them. The Wizards missed out on the privilege of drafting Haliburton in the 2020 NBA Draft after having second thoughts on him.
In the 2020 NBA Draft, Indiana Pacers Guard said, “The Wizards actually called me and were like we’re picking you.” This came as a surprise to Haliburton as he went on further to say, “I never worked out with them, I’ve never conversed with them, and they still had Jay (John) Wall, so I’m like whatever, let’s make it work.” Here is where things got tricky and a bit complicated for the Wizards.
The Wizards called Haliburton as they were about to make their selection and told him they weren’t picking him. With their number nine overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Wizards went on to select Forward Deni Avdija. The frustrating part about that is Avdija isn’t even with the team anymore, as he was traded to the Portland Trailblazers. What’s even more frustrating is that Avdija has a career season for the Blazers.
Haliburton responded to himself after finding out the Wizards reneged on their promise by saying, “Thank God!” That is how Haliburton ended up being taken with the number twelve overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. It appears the Wizards may have missed out on a franchise player as he is close to leading his Pacers to the NBA Finals. Indeed, the Wizards are reflecting on the bad decision they ultimately decided to make.
