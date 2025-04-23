How Wizards Rookies Stood Out This Season

#Wizards GM Will Dawkins with some key stats from this season:



🔵Started youngest opening night roster in team history.

🔵1st time a trio of rookies have gotten 1800 minutes in over 20 years.

🔵Finished 4th this year in pace. That's top five in pace two yrs in a row.

🔵34% of… pic.twitter.com/qH2LEI0bEB