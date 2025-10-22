Wizards' Keys to Victory in Season Opener
Given the disappointing nature of their last two seasons of basketball — having won just 33 games combined throughout both — the Washington Wizards are looking to raise the floor with a cautiously promising outlook on the upcoming 2025-26 campaign.
Their first test and chance to notch a win comes tomorrow night on the road against the star-studded Milwaukee Bucks. Washington, unsurprisingly, isn't expected to win the contest according to national media and odds pundits (the current line favors the home team by 8.5 points), but that doesn't mean things don't have the potential to get interesting given Washington's success in a few key categories.
Pass to Your Playmakers
First and foremost, if the Wizards expect to stay in the game against a Bucks team that is heavily reliant on headlining talent such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Myles Turner, they'll have to turn to their equivalent options to the same extent, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
Going into this season with a relatively new roster, the early, predictive options in that regard seem to be newly-added veteran CJ McCollum and expected franchise face Alex Sarr.
The former, now entering his 15th season in the NBA, shapes up statistically as perhaps the Wizards' most prolific scorer. In a similar role with the New Orleans Pelicans last year, McCollum put up a stout 21.1 points per game on 44.4/37.3% shooting splits.
Inversely, Sarr, in his first season as a Wizard, averaged 13 points. That number is impressive for a rookie by itself, but when you consider the fact that he was then stuck behind primary, heavily ball-dominant scorers like Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma for a portion of the season, the center's outlook appears that much better.
Reward Developing Talent
In a note related to that of Sarr's involvement, Washigton should also look to find ways to get their young talent opportunities on either end. In addition to Sarr, guard Bub Carrington and forward Cam Whitmore — the latter especially, given his likelihood to start with Bilal Coulibaly absent with an injury — should get extensive looks within a system that is being built around them in the years to come.
In his first go-around with the Wizards last year, Carrington averaged just under 10 points in a role that was often complimentary behind the team's aforementioned main options. Set, alongside Sarr, to take on a larger role in his sophomore season, the guard highlights a core of youth set to lead Washington's rebuild into the future.
Whether or not the Wizards come away with a win in their season opener is thankfully besides the fact that this year, in the long run, could be the most exciting the team has seen in the better part of a half-decade.
It's a long campaign, and given their recent track record, any semblance of positivity taken from tomorrow night's game would do for a franchise in need. If Washington does find a way to win, you'd be wise to buy stock in a young team making waves in what is a debilitated Eastern Conference.
