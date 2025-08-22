John Wall's Jersey Could Join These Wizards Legends

Inside The Wizards

Scott Conrad

March 1, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2, left) and guard Bradley Beal (3, right) during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The news is still booming about Washington Wizards guard John Wall announcing his retirement from the NBA. He played 11 seasons in the league, eight of which were with the Wizards.

Washington drafted the University of Kentucky Wildcat with the first selection of the 2010 NBA Draft. He immediately lit up the scoreboard and became a media darling for his highlight reels and stardom. Wall is in line to have his jersey retired by the Wizards. Washington would not be the only team this year hanging up a banner for a former player. The Chicago Bulls announced that they are retiring Derrick Rose's number during the 2025-26 NBA season.

If Washington gives this former Wizard the same honor, then Wall would become the sixth player ever in franchise history to have his number retired. Here are the five Wizards (or Bullets) to have this done by the franchise.

Wes Unseld, first Baltimore Bullet player to have his jersey retired
Unknown Date & Location; FILE PHOTO; Washington Bullets center Wes Unseld #41 in action against the Milwaukee Bucks. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images copyright (c) Malcolm Emmons / Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

1. Wes Unseld, #41

Born in Louisville, this former player and coach made history twice with the Washington Wizards franchise. At the time, it was the Baltimore Bullets when he first broke into the NBA.

Unseld won the Most Valuable Player Award in 1969. However, it wasn't until 1978 when he became an NBA Champion and also won the Finals MVP Award that same year.

Just like former Wizards' guard Wall, Unseld earned five All-Star selections. After averaging 10.8 points and 10.4 assists a game in his career, it's no wonder why #41 was retired first by the franchise.

Elvin Hayes, former Baltimore Bullet forward
Unknown date and unknown location; USA; FILE PHOTO; Philadelphia 76ers guard Doug Collins against Washington Bullets forward Elvin Hayes (11). Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Network. / Malcolm Emmons - Imagn Images

2. Elvin Hayes, #11

Nicknamed 'The Big E,' the former Baltimore Bullet power forward debuted in the NBA with the San Diego Rockets, now based in Houston. He joined the Bullets in 1972.

On June 23, 1972, Hayes was traded by Houston to Baltimore. His streak of 12 straight All-Star selections stayed in tact. He, too, played with Unseld on the 1978 NBA Championship team.

At the time of his retirement, Hayes had logged exactly 50,000 minutes on the court in the NBA.

Gus Johnson
Unknown date; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Baltimore Bullets forward Gus Johnson (25) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers center Gene Wiley (12) at the Los Angeles Sports Arena. Mandatory Credit: Darryl Norenberg-Imagn Images / Darryl Norenberg-Imagn Images

3. Gus Johnson, #25

Another former Bullets' forward had even better career averages than both Unseld and Hayes. Johnson averaged 16.2 points and 12.1 assists per game.

Born in Akron, OH (where another NBA great is from), he left the Bullets in 1972, six years before the team won their only NBA title. However, Johnson was named to five All-Star selections, a common theme among legends that played in Washington.

Johnson had his number retired on December 13, 1986. He unfortunately passed away less than six months later.

Earl Monroe
Unknown date; Cincinnati, OH, USA: FILE PHOTO; Baltimore Bullets guard Earl Monroe (33) is defended by Cincinnati Royals forward Jerry Lucas (16) at Cincinnati Gardens. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images / Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

4. Earl Monroe, #10

Better known from his time as a member of the New York Knicks, Monroe started his professional basketball career with the Baltimore Bullets. He and Johnson were a part of the team in 1972, but weren't around for their NBA Title in 1978.

The shooting guard was raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Monroe was famous for once saying "The thing is, I don't know what I'm going to do with the ball, and if I don't know, I'm quite sure the guy guarding me doesn't know either."

Monroe won the Rookie of the Year award in 1968 and to the All-NBA First Team a year later. His number was retired on December 1, 2007.

Phil Chenier, former Baltimore Bullet player and color analyst for the Washington Wizards
Feb. 6, 1973; Atlanta, GA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Baltimore Bullets guard Phil Chenier (45) in action against the Atlanta Hawks during the 1972-73 season at The Omni. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-Imagn Images / Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

5. Phil Chenier, #45

A member of the 1978 NBA Championship team, this former player was also originally drafted by the Baltimore Bullets. Chenier, a three-time All-Star averaged 17 points, three rebounds, three assists a game.

The Berkley, California native made the NBA All-Rookie Team in 1972. Chenier later played for the Indiana Pacers and Golden State Warriors before retiring. He became a successful sports broadcaster in 1985 and was a color analyst for the Wizards from 1987-2017.

Chenier is the last person to have his number retired by Washington. He had 45 hung from the rafters, as he also wore the numbers 10 and 35 in his career elsewhere.

The Washington Wizards open up their 65th NBA season on Wednesday, October 22nd when they travel to Wisconsin to play former NBA champions, the Milwaukee Bucks.

