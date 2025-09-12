Knicks Sign Former Wizards Guard
The New York Knicks signed veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon to a one-year deal on Friday, officially putting an end to his one-season tenure with the Washington Wizards.
Brogdon's money is expected to be non-guaranteed, meaning he'll still have to earn his way to the Knicks' opening night roster. They just re-signed Landry Shamet on a return offer on Thursday, meaning that one of the veterans won't make the cut with the coveted 15th roster spot.
This is a potential return to contention for Brogdon, who's spent his last several seasons wandering the NBA's basement. Following his Sixth Man of the Year-winning season with the Boston Celtics in a one-and-done stint, he was promptly dealt to the Portland Trail Blazers in facilitating the Jrue Holiday trade before finding his way in Washington in the Deni Avdija-Bub Carrington swap.
Just like he did in Portland, Brogdon stuck it out on a rebuilding unit for the entirety of the regular season's schedule, but he failed to even meet the previous season's 39 games played. He only appeared in 24 contests, starting in over half of those opportunities in averaging 12.7 points and 4.1 assists before getting shut down to injuries and the organization's prioritization of the prospects.
Getting the opportunity to contribute to a guard room headlined by Jalen Brunson, Jordan Clarkson and Miles McBride in fighting for championship odds sounds much more fulfilling for a veteran who's already seen his most productive days pass, with the oft-injured Brogdon likely to fill in as a spot distributor rather than a dependable rotation piece wherever he goes.
He, alongside Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart, had helped mentor the young Wizards during his stop in D.C., pivotal older voices on a team that's otherwise stacked with recently-drafted pieces. While Smart similarly departed, signing to the Los Angeles Lakers, only Middleton remains for another season of likely losing.
There wouldn't have been much room for Brogdon, anyway, with the Wizards in no position to continue signing anyone. They still have a player to cut, with their choice to ink Anthony Gill for one more Washington run putting one of their many young pieces in a tight spot.
CJ McCollum is set to take Brogdon's place as the old guard, now sharing consistent minutes with backcourt prospects in Carrington and Tre Johnson. He's not locked in for the Knicks' upcoming roster, but this is his first chance to observe winning basketball in years.
