Former All-Star Opts to Remain With Wizards
The NBA Finals officially wrapped up over the weekend signaled the official start of the NBA offseason, with teams now allowed to negotiate current contracts with their players.
The Washington Wizards have a few veteran deals to sort out in-house, specifically pertaining to the various veterans set to hit some form of free agency, but saw the first domino fall on Monday afternoon when Khris Middleton opted into the player option that was waiting for him at the end of his current contract.
The move didn't exactly register as a surprise, with the 3x All-Star now set to earn $33.3 million to stay in Washington for one more year. It's a lot more than the former championship-level scorer would have made on the open market, with years of mileage soaking the 33 year old of much of his perimeter powers.
It's part of why he was dealt to the Wizards from the Milwaukee Bucks at last season's trade deadline, having been deemed a necessary player to move after nearly a dozen seasons at Giannis Antetokounmpo's side. The Bucks got Kyle Kuzma in return, who was less than stellar at his new stop, while the Wizards received the weathered veteran along with some future assets.
Middleton averaged 10.7 points on 41/28/87% shooting splits in his short stint with the Wizards, well short of what he posted during his heyday. Now, he'll look to add to the fully-staffed rebuilding roster as an experienced professional on an expiring deal.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!