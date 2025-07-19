Marcus Smart Signing with Lakers After Wizards Buyout
The Washington Wizards decided to part ways with veteran guard Marcus Smart via a buyout on Saturday, as announced by ESPN's Shams Charania on X. Smart will now sign a two-year, $11 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The former Defensive Player of the Year was acquired by the Washington Wizards this past season in a three-team deal including the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings. The Wizards traded Marvin Bagley III, Johnny Davis, a 2025 second-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick to the Grizzlies in the deal. In return, the Wizards received Marcus Smart and a 2025 first-round pick from the Grizzlies. That pick turned into Walter Clayton Jr., who was then traded on draft night for Will Riley. The Wizards also received Alex Len and Colby Jones from the Kings as part of the deal.
Smart, the No. 6 overall pick in 2014, was a key member of the Boston Celtics for many years. Smart has made the NBA Finals once in his career, coming up short in 2022 when he lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games. Smart has three All-Defensive team selections and won Defensive Player of the Year in 2022, the same season he made the Finals.
The buyout of Smart's contract ensures that he is on a contending team in the West. This also allows the Wizards to cut only one player to get the roster down to 15 players, as they now have 16 on the active roster. This move also comes days after Richaun Holmes was waived. With the final Summer League game for Washington now concluded, expect another move by Will Dawkins and company to happen sooner rather than later.
