Wizards Trade Ranked Among Offseason's Most Lopsided
The Washington Wizards made a decision when the free agency window opened. Instead of trying to splurge on bigger-named role players like they had in summers past, they instead planned on spending their time working on the margins by trading for and quietly signing potential contributors with the chance to help them see out their long-term rebuilding vision.
While familiar faces like Marvin Bagley III, Tristan Vukcevic and Anthony Gill rejoined the team for another go-around, the Wizards replaced some of their scoring depth with some noticeable swaps. Jordan Poole's deal to New Orleans in exchange for CJ McCollum understandably caught the most attention, but another one of Washington's moves looks like a significantly more intriguing bet.
Their acquisition of Cam Whitmore from the Houston Rockets in exchange for a pair of lowly second-round draft picks seemed like a potential theft upon announcement, and may continue aging well should he fully break out as the scorer he was once projected to develop into as a draft prospect.
The star collegiate scorer couldn't win consistent minutes with the win-now Houston Rockets, well short of free rotational spots to hand out to anyone still trying to find their role. Whitmore is a score-first wing, one of the best athletes and drivers in that locker room, but he couldn't figure out how to thrive alongside his winning teammates fast enough for Houston's front office.
He's not some washed-out draft bust, either; he went in the first round just two years ago after picking up considerably lottery buzz at Villanova, and seems much more equipped to develop his game with the rebuilding Wizards.
They're willing to grant minutes to anyone who earns them, something Whitmore was acutely aware of when the Rockets helped him pick his next destination, and his tools give him plenty to work with in joining his hometown team.
"Nabbing a pair of second-rounders from two of the NBA's most inept franchises [Chicago's second-rounder in 2026, Sacramento's second-rounder in 2029] considerably softens the blow," Dan Favale of Bleacher Report wrote. "But punting on Whitmore's scoring upside when he has two years left on his rookie-scale contract without receiving first-round compensation cannot be declared a win.
The victory belongs to the Wizards. They remain in talent-acquisition mode and just picked up a 6'7" wing averaging over 20 points per 36 minutes through his first two seasons. That's a flier on which any rebuilding squad would pounce. And it won't ever cost Washington a top-30 pick."
The scoring wing will get to audition for a second contract in attempting to fit in with the rest of Washington's young core, many of whom will likely benefit from Whitmore's slashing presence. He provides a necessary bench burst that'll greatly elevate the forward core of Khris Middleton, Bilal Coulibaly, Kyshawn George and Will Riley, putting his trade to Washington up there with the bigger fleeces of the offseason by potential alone.
