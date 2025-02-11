Inside The Wizards

Alex Len, Waived By Wizards, Signs With Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are signing former Washington Wizards center Alex Len.

Jan 19, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (17) controls the ball against Sacramento Kings center Alex Len (25) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards waived Alex Len to give him a chance to sign with a contender after he was acquired in a three-team trade with the Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies.

While Len was reportedly going to sign with the Indiana Pacers, plans are officially changing.

"Free agent 7-footer Alex Len will sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, agent Mike Lelchitski tells ESPN. Len intended to sign with the Pacers but has decided to land in LA after the Lakers rescinded the Mark Williams trade and created new opportunity," ESPN insider Shams Charania writes.

"Len, 31, provides the Lakers with much-needed depth for their frontline, joining Jaxson Hayes as positional centers."

The Lakers were in need of a center after infamously trading Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic on Feb. 1. Their solution to that problem was Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams. However, the Lakers rescinded the trade when Williams failed his physical.

Len was poised to join the Pacers, who were in need of another big man after injuries clobbered their depth. However, Len didn't officially sign when the Lakers came calling. The Pacers settled for former No. 3 overall pick Jahlil Okafor while the Lakers get Len, who they will need down the stretch in the regular season.

Jeremy Brener
