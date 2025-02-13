Was Wizards Guard Snubbed from All-Star Weekend?
The entire NBA is set to take some time off with the NBA All-Star weekend ahead of us. The Washington Wizards are ready to do so as well, including guard Jordan Poole.
Jordan Poole has been working hard and playing extremely well for the Wizards, seemingly becoming the face of the franchise. He has been shooting the ball effectively from the field, particularly behind the three-point line. In just February, he has had two 40-point games. The other night against the Indiana Pacers, he scored 42 points as he made six three-point shots in that game.
This is a walk in the park for Jordan Poole. In December of last year, he made nine three-pointers in a win against the Denver Nuggets. With the ability to shoot the ball in an elite manner, you would think that Jordan Poole would be participating in the NBA Three-Point Contest. However, it feels like he is a snub when it comes to that festivity.
Instead, the NBA decided to invite Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons), Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers), Tyler Herro (Miami Heat), Buddy Hield (Golden State Warriors), Cameron Johnson (Brooklyn Nets), Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks), and Norman Powell (LA Clippers). If there was one player who Poole should have replaced from the list, it has to be Cameron Johnson.
The fact that the Wizards have the worst record in the league may be the ultimate factor as to why Poole didn't receive an invitation to compete in the three-point contest. However, the NBA has made a mistake because Jordan Poole can light it up in the blink of an eye. Jordan Poole has been snubbed from giving the world a good show for the NBA All-Star weekend.
