Former Wizards Center May Ruin Season for New Team
The Washington Wizards decided to move on from center Daniel Gafford last year, sending him to the Dallas Mavericks, where he is a productive and energetic player. However, Gafford's new injury may dash the Mavericks' hopes of reaching the championship.
Gafford undoubtedly helped the Mavericks reach the NBA Finals in 2024, though it is also no doubt that playing alongside Luka Doncic certainly made his life easier. As the Mavs decided to trade Doncic, they opened themselves up to new challenges. That also brought along a bit of an adjustment as they welcomed former LA Laker center, Anthony Davis.
Anthony Davis sustained an abductor strain injury that will sideline him for a significant amount of time. The Mavs were already without their other big man, rising star Dereck Lively ll. Lively suffered an ankle injury a few weeks back. He was a huge piece of their puzzle. Now they will be without former Wizard Daniel Gafford, as he too has suffered an injury.
Gafford's injury doesn't look or sound good as he will miss at least six weeks. His injury is listed as a Grade 3 MCL sprain. As a matter of fact, he couldn't put any pressure on his knee when the injury initially occurred. This is scary news to the Mavs as they had hopes of returning to the NBA Finals.
Trading Luka Doncic may have very well been a foolish move on behalf of the Dallas Mavericks. He is a top five player in the NBA. However, the move to acquire All-Star Anthony Davis did make them better. He gives the Mavs a better fit with their style of play.
As they already have Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson, pairing Anthony Davis to that core helps. Anthony Davis prefers to play the Power Forward position. With that being the case, that opens things up for Gafford tremendously. Daniel Gafford's offensive game would have evolved playing alongside Anthony Davis. The injury to Gafford may be a huge blow and defeat for the Mavs.
