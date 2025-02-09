Wizards Expressed Interest in Trading for Familiar Face
It has been a hectic couple of weeks for the Washington Wizards. It has been a busy season and year overall, to be fair. As the trade deadline approached, Washington Wizards general manager Will Dawkins was probably using all of his minutes, text messages and data on his phone plan considering this trade deadline was one to remember.
Trading Kyle Kuzma to the Milwaukee Bucks wasn't an easy task for the Wizards simply because he has done so much for this franchise. With his size, strength and athleticism, the decision to move on from him had to be one that was thought over for a long period. Trading away a center as solid and productive as Jonas Valanciunas likely wasn't easy either.
The Wizards have had a long history of making difficult decisions when it comes to moving on from important pieces to their franchise. John Wall may come to mind when we think about this. He did so much for the team as well as the community. He was a staple and standard for what the Wizards were looking for when it came to playing for their team.
Another player that may come to mind is Bradley Beal. He is one of the most beloved players in Wizards history. He took and made so many big shots for them. The memories in which we have of Bradley Beal wearing red, white and blue are priceless, as he was the face of this franchise.
One move that was discussed was the Wizards bringing back Bradley Beal, per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst. No doubt, this move would have been a game-changer for the Wizards as they can use another player who can take and make big shots. Beal struggled to stay healthy before he departed from the Wizards. Since then, he has been healthy and playing well for the Phoenix Suns.
Beal also would have ignited the fan attendance as well as the excitement overall for Wizards basketball. It would have been nice to see his return to Washington as his career slowly comes to an end.
Acquiring Beal may be something revisited in the future for this team. As for now, he will remain in Phoenix.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!