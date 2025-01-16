Inside The Wizards

Suns Make Trade Before Wizards Game

The Washington Wizards will face a new-look Phoenix Suns roster.

Jan 12, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards (left) against Phoenix Suns center Oso Ighodaro at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are getting ready to face off against the Phoenix Suns tonight, but before the game, a slight change was made to the road team's roster.

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, "the Charlotte Hornets are trading 7-foot center Nick Richards and one second-round pick to the Phoenix Suns for Josh Okogie and three second-round picks."

This comes after the Suns' inconsistencies at the center position. Jusuf Nurkic was stripped of his starting role earlier this month, and now Mason Plumlee has taken over. However, it appears to only be a temporary fix with Richards now in the fold.

Richards, 27, averaged 8.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in 21 appearances for the Hornets this season.

Last year, Richards enjoyed a career year, averaging nearly 10 points per game with eight boards on top of that.

For the Hornets, they get Josh Okogie, who averages six points per game on the wing. Okogie is more of a defensive-minded player, and that should benefit the Hornets, who are looking to build a defensive-minded team. Okogie is shooting a career-best 38.1 percent from beyond the 3-point line, which could help him carve out a role in Charlotte.

The trade likely won't be finalized in time for tonight's game, which means that the Suns will be a little bit short-handed.

Another effect this could have for the Wizards comes with the trade deadline. With Richards off the market, teams may look to call Washington to inquire about Jonas Valanciunas and his availability. Considering the fact that the Hornets got two extra second-round picks for Richards, Valanciunas will likely command more in the trade market.

The Suns and Wizards are set to tip off at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game locally on Monumental Sports Network or stream on NBA League Pass.

