Wizards Have Priorities For Trade Deadline
The Washington Wizards are approaching the NBA Trade Deadline in a couple of weeks, and they may have more players on the block than any team in the league.
Anyone not named Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George or Bub Carrington should be considered in any potential trade, leaving a lot of uncertainty in the Wizards locker room beyond Feb. 6.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus believes that the Wizards should have somewhat of a hierarchy going into deadline plans.
"The Wizards are another lottery-focused franchise with a terrible record willing to move out of veterans for future considerations. Like the Jazz, Washington can afford to be patient on inquiries for Kuzma, Valanciunas, Holmes and Poole (all under contract next season)," Pincus writes. "Washington would prioritize getting out of the expiring contracts if they find teams eager to take on players like Brogdon and Bagley."
The Wizards will take any deal that helps them for the future, but players on expiring contracts should be the first to go. The Wizards don't need to make any deals, but it wouldn't be the wisest move to keep any expiring deals unless there was a real chance at a contract extension.
But for players like Malcolm Brogdon and Marvin Bagley III who are currently injured, finding a trade for them could be a positive development. Brogdon could be traded to a contender that needs a veteran backup point guard, while Bagley could add depth in any team's frontcourt.
When it comes to these players in particular, the Wizards' worst plan is inaction. Doing something would be better than nothing and letting these players walk without getting something in return, even if it is just a measly second-round pick.
The Wizards return to the court Thursday to take on the Phoenix Suns.
