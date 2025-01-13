Inside The Wizards

Wizards' Kyle Kuzma Sees Trade Market Shrink

Kyle Kuzma is potentially on the trade block for the Washington Wizards.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 8, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) looses control of the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jan 8, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) looses control of the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma was a hot commodity on the trade market, but his interest is beginning to cool down.

ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel is reporting that interest in Kuzma is waning over time.

"Kuzma was drawing trade interest from several teams before the holiday season," Siegel writes. "His market has since cooled, although the Sacramento Kings remain a team to watch for the Wizards' forward if they strike out on a trade with the Nets for Johnson. Both the Warriors and Lakers have backed off from pursuing Kuzma after striking deals for Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith, respectively. The Pacers have also gone silent regarding Kuzma for the time being, sources said.

"While the Houston Rockets were another team named as a possible suitor for Kuzma once upon a time, they have not shown any interest in parting ways with their young core, specifically rookie guard Reed Sheppard."

Siegel says that "barring a surprise team emerging," the Kings are the likeliest team to trade for Kuzma.

It's still a massive mystery as to if and where Kuzma would be traded to, but the Wizards certainly have more interest and reason to deal him now than they did a year ago.

Kuzma is averaging 14.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting 24.1 percent from beyond the 3-point line. These certainly aren't the best numbers he has put up, but a change of scenery could get him back to the player he was when he was winning a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers five years ago.

Kuzma and the Wizards will return to the court tonight as they take on Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Capital One Arena. The game can be watched locally on Monumental Sports Network or streamed on NBA League Pass.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News