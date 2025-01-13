Wizards' Kyle Kuzma Sees Trade Market Shrink
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma was a hot commodity on the trade market, but his interest is beginning to cool down.
ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel is reporting that interest in Kuzma is waning over time.
"Kuzma was drawing trade interest from several teams before the holiday season," Siegel writes. "His market has since cooled, although the Sacramento Kings remain a team to watch for the Wizards' forward if they strike out on a trade with the Nets for Johnson. Both the Warriors and Lakers have backed off from pursuing Kuzma after striking deals for Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith, respectively. The Pacers have also gone silent regarding Kuzma for the time being, sources said.
"While the Houston Rockets were another team named as a possible suitor for Kuzma once upon a time, they have not shown any interest in parting ways with their young core, specifically rookie guard Reed Sheppard."
Siegel says that "barring a surprise team emerging," the Kings are the likeliest team to trade for Kuzma.
It's still a massive mystery as to if and where Kuzma would be traded to, but the Wizards certainly have more interest and reason to deal him now than they did a year ago.
Kuzma is averaging 14.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting 24.1 percent from beyond the 3-point line. These certainly aren't the best numbers he has put up, but a change of scenery could get him back to the player he was when he was winning a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers five years ago.
Kuzma and the Wizards will return to the court tonight as they take on Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Capital One Arena. The game can be watched locally on Monumental Sports Network or streamed on NBA League Pass.
