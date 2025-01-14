Inside The Wizards

Wizards Star Sent to Hometown Team in Trade Idea

The Washington Wizards could be sending one of their top players home for his next NBA destination.

Jan 12, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots the ball over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) defended in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards could look to trade Kyle Kuzma to a contender ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline.

Teams looking for a two-way wing with championship experience would benefit from acquiring Kuzma, including the Detroit Pistons, who have made quite the jump over the past few weeks.

Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz cooks up a trade idea that would send Kuzma to the Pistons in exchange for Tim Hardaway Jr., Simone Fontecchio, a 2025 second-round pick (via Toronto Raptors), 2027 second-round pick, and a 2028 second-round pick (via Miami Heat).

"It would make sense for all parties involved to move Kuzma, a Flint, Michigan native, back to his hometown to help the Pistons in their playoff hunt," Swartz writes. "The Wizards are hunting the No. 1 overall pick and would help solidify their spot as the worst team in basketball by trading Kuzma as soon as possible."


"Getting three second-round picks in return along with an expiring salary in Hardaway and a floor-spacer with Fontecchio would help out Washington's rebuilding efforts," he continued.

This is about as strong of a package as the Wizards might be able to get for Kuzma. It's hard to see a team cough up a first-round pick for him, even if it is heavily protected.

Kuzma, 29, is averaging 14.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game so far this season for the Wizards. Both statistics are personal lows for Kuzma since arriving to the Wizards back in 2021.

While his value is declining, Kuzma can still net a decent package in return. It's getting to the point where the Wizards need to open up minutes for the incoming prospects, and trading Kuzma away would open up so much opportunity for the younger players on the roster.

