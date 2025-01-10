Inside The Wizards

Insider: Wizards PG Should Garner Trade Interest

A Washington Wizards veteran point guard could be of interest to contenders on the trade market.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 3, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon (15) dribbles against New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Jan 3, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon (15) dribbles against New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are potentially looking to make veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon available for a trade ahead of the league's Feb. 6 deadline.

Brogdon, 32, is averaging 13.8 points per game while mostly coming off the bench for the Wizards. The veteran point guard has played in only 18 games for the Wizards this season, but he still has a lot of value when he is healthy on the floor.

"There's something to be said for a veteran point guard who just knows what to do. Brogdon isn't a starter on a good team anymore, and his 3s aren't falling this season, but if you're looking for a stabilizing force for your bench units, Brogdon is your man," CBS Sports analyst Sam Quinn writes.

Brogdon was acquired by the Wizards on the first night of the 2024 NBA Draft when the Portland Trail Blazers traded him to the nation's capital, along with the No. 14 overall pick, for Deni Avdija, a four-year veteran forward for Washington.

Brogdon is on an expiring contract and is set to test the free agency waters in the summer, which makes him a likely player to be traded in the next couple of weeks.

Given Brogdon's injuries and contract situation, he shouldn't cost too much for opposing teams on the trade market. It's possible that a future second-round pick could get the job done, or even a pick swap of some kind.

While Brogdon is far from the quintessential trade deadline target, the Wizards veteran still has a lot of value, and opposing teams should take note.

Brogdon and the Wizards are back in action tonight as they visit the Chicago Bulls. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET from inside the United Center.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News