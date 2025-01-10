Insider: Wizards PG Should Garner Trade Interest
The Washington Wizards are potentially looking to make veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon available for a trade ahead of the league's Feb. 6 deadline.
Brogdon, 32, is averaging 13.8 points per game while mostly coming off the bench for the Wizards. The veteran point guard has played in only 18 games for the Wizards this season, but he still has a lot of value when he is healthy on the floor.
"There's something to be said for a veteran point guard who just knows what to do. Brogdon isn't a starter on a good team anymore, and his 3s aren't falling this season, but if you're looking for a stabilizing force for your bench units, Brogdon is your man," CBS Sports analyst Sam Quinn writes.
Brogdon was acquired by the Wizards on the first night of the 2024 NBA Draft when the Portland Trail Blazers traded him to the nation's capital, along with the No. 14 overall pick, for Deni Avdija, a four-year veteran forward for Washington.
Brogdon is on an expiring contract and is set to test the free agency waters in the summer, which makes him a likely player to be traded in the next couple of weeks.
Given Brogdon's injuries and contract situation, he shouldn't cost too much for opposing teams on the trade market. It's possible that a future second-round pick could get the job done, or even a pick swap of some kind.
While Brogdon is far from the quintessential trade deadline target, the Wizards veteran still has a lot of value, and opposing teams should take note.
Brogdon and the Wizards are back in action tonight as they visit the Chicago Bulls. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET from inside the United Center.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!