Inside The Wizards

Wizards Must Evaluate Several Players Before Trade Deadline

The Washington Wizards have to figure out which players to trade before Feb. 6.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 8, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (17) reacts to his three pointer against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are getting closer to the NBA Trade Deadline, and many calls will come their way in regards to the availability of their veteran players.

Kyle Kuzma, Jonas Valanciunas and Malcolm Brogdon are among the Wizards that could be dealt before Feb. 6, and the team needs to figure out which players are worth keeping for the stretch run.

Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes questions whether it would be the right move to trade off some of the older members of the team.

"Bilal Coulibaly is younger than many rookies, despite being in his second season. First-year prospects Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George are only about a half-season into their careers, and even head coach Brian Keefe is a little green. He's a longtime assistant but has spent the equivalent of one full season in charge," Hughes writes.

"Do the Wizards still need their veteran influences, particularly with losses sure to mount in the second half and another high lottery pick coming in the 2025 draft? Or is it time to trade away the old heads and see what the kids can do on their own?"

Brogdon is the likeliest of the veterans to be traded as he is on an expiring contract, but the jury is still out on Kuzma and Valanciunas, both of whom have two years left on their respective deals.

The Wizards should be fielding calls in regards to their availabilities in the coming weeks, but it will likely come down to the final buzzer on deadline day to have a decision on the veterans.

The Wizards return to the court on Sunday night when the team takes on the Oklahoma City Thunder at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET inside Capital One Arena.

