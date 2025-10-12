Inside The Wizards

Wizards and Raptors Could Make Historic Trade

For the first time ever, the Washington Wizards could do business with their Eastern Conference foe, the Toronto Raptors.

Apr 13, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) argues with an official against the Miami Heat during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
Apr 13, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) argues with an official against the Miami Heat during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images / Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are preparing to play their first preseason game at the Capital One Arena. The NBA's worst Eastern Conference team in 2025 will look to do better, starting with an exhibition contest against the Toronto Raptors.

As the only team left in the league to play a preseason game so far, the Wizards will host the Raptors who are 2-1. Washington and Toronto both missed the playoffs last season. However, the Raptors were much closer to the play-in than the Wizards.

Perhaps a trade between these two could prove beneficial to both Eastern Conference franchises. Washington and Toronto have never done business with each other as the Raptors have not ever traded with the Wizards or the Charlotte Hornets, yet.

The Washington Wizards and the Toronto Raptors have never traded with each other. Both teams missed the playoffs last season.
Mar 24, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards forward JT Thor (21) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Wizards trade forward Kispert to Raptors for a first-round pick and player.

Both teams made deals last season with the New Orleans Pelicans. The Wizards brought on veteran guard CJ McCollum, and the Raptors added forward Brandon Ingram.

For Washington, they have plenty of swingman and bigs on their roster. A proven scorer like McCollum would be great but the veteran guard is also a free agent after this season.

The Raptors have Scottie Barnes and Ingram locked up with RJ Barrett, Emmanuel Quickley, and Jakob Poetl round out the rest of the higher paid players. A player like Washington's Corey Kispert could add depth to Toronto's bench and help space the floor on account of the Wizards forward's ability to make shots from deep.

Recovering from a season-ending injury, Corey Kispert could be a trade piece for the Washington Wizards & the Toronto Raptors
Sep 29, 2025; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) poses for a portrait during Wizards Media Day at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Kispert could draw a first-round pick and an expiring contract from the Raptors in a first-ever deal between the two teams. One of two players could make the deal enticing for the Wizards.

One, Wizards center Alex Sarr's older brother, Olivier, is on the Raptors. Pairing the two siblings together may help last year's rookie feel more comfortable in his second year in Washington.

Two, David Roddy can make baskets from behind the arc. Roddy played for three different teams last season, but has shot a career best 37% from three the year before.

Washington Wizards Alex Sarr could be paired up with his brother Olivier should a trade happen with the Toronto Raptors.
Apr 11, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) defends Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr (20) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Both (Olivier) Sarr and Roddy have signed one-year, Exhibit 10 contracts with the Raptors. The appeal of moving Kispert, who has been extended through the 2028-29 NBA season, is the return of a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Washington has a pair of aging veterans in McCollum and forward Khris Middleton. Developing the younger core talent such as (Alex) Sarr, Bub Carrington, and Bilal Coulibaly may be what the Wizards need to get better and make a return to the NBA Playoffs.

