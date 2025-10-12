Inside The Wizards

Three Things to Watch During Wizards Preseason Slate

The Washington Wizards have three preseason games, so here are three important things to know for the matchups.

Bryson Akins

Sep 29, 2025; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) poses for a portrait during Wizards Media Day at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Washington Wizards play the fewest preseason games in the NBA, with only three. The reason is a mystery, as no one knows why the team is playing so few games. Especially with so many new faces, Will Dawkins and the team would want to get acclimated to each other before the regular season. Alas, that is not the case, and instead, the chemistry will still be boiling together for the first few regular-season games.

Preseason, though, can provide some very valuable insight. It gives fans their first look at rookies and two-way players battling for a spot, and much more. So, here are three things to look out for in the three preseason games for the Wizards.

The Starting Lineup

The starting five could be vastly different once Bilal Coulibaly is back from injury. However, there are still questions that need to be answered. Who is the final starter to go alongside CJ McCollum, Bub Carrington, Coulibaly, once he is healthy, and Alex Sarr. The spot could go to three different players.

Apr 11, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA;Chicago Bulls forward Julian Phillips (15) defends Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

It could go to Tre Johnson, and the squad could play small ball. The team could also trust the veteran Khris Middleton to round out the crew. The final option is Kyshawn George, who is poised for a breakout season. The possibilities are limitless. The wise choice is to run each of these guys as a starter in the three preseason games the organization has. However, they could decide to start only one of these players in the preseason and have the others come off the bench.

How Much Time Does Tre Johnson Get

Johnson is in a situation where he could average either 30 minutes or 18 minutes a game. Preseason will be a great indicator of how many minutes Johnson is expected to average. If he isn't playing much and sits out the entire half, it would be safe to assume he will start. If he is playing six to eight minutes a quarter, then it seems more likely he would come off the bench.

Who Gets Cut or Released

Sep 29, 2025; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards guard Dillon Jones (33) poses for a portrait during Wizards Media Day at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The final and essential thing is that the team still needs to get the roster down to 15 players. The Wizards currently sit at 16 and need to let one unfortunate soul go. The good thing is there are options. Dillon Jones seems like a decent option to be cut, as he was not used much in the Summer League.

Another logical choice, from a salary standpoint, is Justin Champagnie. His contract is non-guaranteed this season, so the organization would not owe him any money. Champagnie may be a fan favorite and slightly better than Jones, but the decision is financial.

