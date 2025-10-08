Wizards' Alex Sarr Reveals Recovery Mindset
Washington Wizards center and 2024 second overall pick Alex Sarr was not as active during training camp as his teammates. This is due to a calf injury he suffered during EuroBasket for Team France. In his first two games with France, he looked solid, playing as a viable sixth man for the team. Now he has a setback, but not one that is keeping him down whatsoever.
This rest could be what really separates his rookie season from his sophomore season. In his debut season, Sarr was very inefficient from the field. Granted, he was given more responsibility than any other rookie, as there were times he had to be the first option on the squad. Not many rookies from last season can say they felt the same kind of pressure. His shooting percentages were the biggest concern going into the season. Still, this injury could be what helps his shooting splits increase.
He has been seen at practice shooting three-pointers and knocking them down consistently. Sarr wants to add the pick-and-pop to his game. The only way that can work is if he becomes a better outside shooter. The signs are showing that he is improving in that part of his game, so it should be an option. With other shooters on the team now, such as CJ McCollum and Tre Johnson, having Sarr able to space the floor should increase everyone's three-point percentage.
However, he is more focused on his inside game. During media day, Sarr said he wants to improve his shot diet. The center is focused on getting closer to the rim, generating easy buckets. One way he can improve is by becoming a more effective pick-and-roll option. If he can find a way to seal off defenders on the roll or generate a mismatch, he can get those closer shots and improve his diet.
This injury is the perfect time for him to improve his shot form. His guiding hand still seems to extend too far and can potentially push the shot off target. Another shot he could improve upon during his recovery is a floater. Centers are starting to utilize floaters more, especially from 10 to 15 feet out. This shot would allow him to avoid rolling all the way to the rim and instead put up a floater from the free-throw line.
The bottom line is this injury could be huge for Sarr and his shooting. It means that all he can do right now is form work and shooting. He is not participating in contact drills yet, but he is doing non-contact teamwork. For the next two weeks, before the season, his injury could be a blessing in disguise for his shot.
