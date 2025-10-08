CJ McCollum Gives Wizards Organization Major Praise
In the world we live in today, we may start a job and know in the beginning that the job won't be long-term. We can think of those jobs as seasonal. However, there are times when we start a job and it turns out the job is something that you like, is beneficial and that you can see yourself staying there long-term. As CJ McCollum enters the twilight of his NBA career, the question of where he will hang up his sneakers looms larger than ever. While many around the league view his current stint with the Washington Wizards as a short-term chapter, there are growing reasons to believe McCollum might actually finish his career in the nation’s capital.
At 34, McCollum has little left to prove. Over the course of his career, he has established himself as one of the league’s most reliable scorers and respected leaders. From his days alongside Damian Lillard in Portland to his tenure with the New Orleans Pelicans, McCollum has consistently delivered professionalism, poise, and production. Now, as his career winds down, his priorities have shifted from chasing championships to embracing mentorship and stability. Those are two things the Wizards can offer in abundance.
One of the most compelling reasons McCollum may retire with Washington lies in his appreciation for the organization’s structure. He has publicly praised the Wizards as one of the most organized and professional franchises in the NBA. That statement carries weight coming from a veteran who has experienced multiple team environments. The Wizards’ commitment to developing young talent and maintaining a strong culture aligns perfectly with McCollum’s current mindset.
In Washington, McCollum has transitioned into a guiding role, helping shape the next generation of players. Rather than being the primary scoring option or the face of the franchise, he’s now focused on mentoring rising stars and stabilizing a young roster. This shift could prove to be a refreshing and rewarding experience for him. Ultimately, McCollum’s decision to retire with the Wizards may not hinge on wins and losses, but rather on comfort, respect, and legacy. Washington offers him a platform to transition gracefully from player to mentor, and perhaps even to future roles beyond the court. For a player who has always valued growth and leadership, the Wizards may just be the perfect final stop in CJ McCollum’s remarkable NBA journey.
