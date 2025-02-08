Report: Wizards to Waive Alex Len
There is a saying in life that goes as follows: "It is not where you start, it's where you finish." We have seen trades happen at a rapid pace this season thus far. Over the years, players are traded and traded again before they even get the opportunity to meet with the team that originally traded for them.
Well, the Washington Wizards have been making a lot of trades this season. We can view some of them as money moves because some trades are for now as some are for the future. Some of these trades may even be made just to gain some financial flexibility. A lot of these trades are made just to make the next move.
That was the case for center Alex Len, who ESPN's Shams Charania has reported will be waived by Washington and subsequently sign with the Indiana Pacers. Len previously played for the Wizards in 2020.
The Wizards decided to re-acquire him as they finalized a deal when they traded away Johnny Davis and Marvin Bagley lll. Unfortunately, Len will never suit up for the Wizards this season as they are expected and prepared to part ways with him.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!