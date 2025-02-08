Inside The Wizards

Report: Wizards to Waive Alex Len

The Washington Wizards are reportedly waiving one of their trade deadline acquisitions in Alex Len.

Tyrone Montgomery

Dec 8, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Alex Len (25) handles the ball against Utah Jazz forward Drew Eubanks (left) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Alex Len (25) handles the ball against Utah Jazz forward Drew Eubanks (left) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

There is a saying in life that goes as follows: "It is not where you start, it's where you finish." We have seen trades happen at a rapid pace this season thus far. Over the years, players are traded and traded again before they even get the opportunity to meet with the team that originally traded for them.

Well, the Washington Wizards have been making a lot of trades this season. We can view some of them as money moves because some trades are for now as some are for the future. Some of these trades may even be made just to gain some financial flexibility. A lot of these trades are made just to make the next move.

That was the case for center Alex Len, who ESPN's Shams Charania has reported will be waived by Washington and subsequently sign with the Indiana Pacers. Len previously played for the Wizards in 2020.

The Wizards decided to re-acquire him as they finalized a deal when they traded away Johnny Davis and Marvin Bagley lll. Unfortunately, Len will never suit up for the Wizards this season as they are expected and prepared to part ways with him.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Tyrone Montgomery
TYRONE MONTGOMERY

Tyrone Montgomery Jr has covered the NBA, NFL, and NCAA Sports since 2017 where he has engaged in color commentary, writing articles, interviewing of both players and coaches, photography, videography, and even the recording of multiple podcasts as well. This has shown to be a strong passion of his as he continues along this path covering the Washington Wizards

Home/Washington Wizards News