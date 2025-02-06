Wizards Create Opportunity By Waiving Forward
RIght after acquiring Cidy Cissoko from the Sacramento Kings, alongside two 2nd-round picks, the Washington Wizards waived him, leaving many fans wondering why.
Cissoko is a young prospect who can be developed and molded to fit the Wizards system and long-term vision. However, the decision to waive him is opening the wizards up to two new opportunities.
Signing Justin Champagnie to a NBA standard contract
The Wizards have a very solid young core in Bilal Coulibaly, Tristian Vukcevic, Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, and Kyshawn George. They just added AJ Johnson and Sidy Cissoko to that group, but there are other players who not only fit the timeline but were developed in-house as well.
One of those players is Justin Champagnie. As a two-way player, Justin has spent time not only with the Wizards but also with the Wizards G-League Affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go. When he plays consistent minutes, he produces. He is currently averaging 7.7 PPG, 1 APG, and 4.6 rebounds per game but with only playing 18 mins per game. He can produce more and with more playing time. He's also a plus defender and shows great energy on both sides. A modern 3 & D prospect.
Champagnie has earned an NBA standard contract and can follow in the footsteps of former two-way players who have earned contracts in Jordan Goodwin and Jared Butler.
Sign Sidy Cissoko to a two-way contract
If Cissoko clears waivers, he should be automatically be signed to a two-way contract. Not only that, he should get starter minutes on the Go-Go, giving him an opportunity to develop. Not only because he is raw, but because with Corey Kispert and Justin Champagnie, where would he play? The best part of being in a rebuild is being in a rebuild with a new scouting department, a developmental coaching staff, a new analytic-minded front office and a G-League team that has a great record of developing young prospects. Not only prospects, but veteran point guard Kris Dunn also owes his career resurgence to his time with the Go-Go.
Some players are good right out of the box. Then some players are diamonds in the rough and like clay, have to be molded. Development can be a beautiful thing, and if the Wizards could get the most out of Cissoko, it would not only be a home run but a testament to new times in DC.
