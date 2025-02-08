Inside The Wizards

Wizards Sign Former Nets Guard to Two-Way Contract

The Washington Wizards are adding a former player from the Brooklyn Nets on a two-way deal.

Oct 14, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Washington Wizards small forward Justin Champagnie (9) dribbles the ball against Brooklyn Nets guard Jaylen Martin (16) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Oct 14, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Washington Wizards small forward Justin Champagnie (9) dribbles the ball against Brooklyn Nets guard Jaylen Martin (16) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are making a small change to their roster, according to HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto.

"The Washington Wizards have agreed to a two-way contract with Jaylen Martin, league sources told @hoopshype. Martin spent time with the Brooklyn Nets this season and has averaged 16.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.6 steals in the G League this season," Scotto tweeted.

The move comes after the Wizards traded Jared Butler, who was originally on a two-way deal, to the Philadelphia 76ers for Reggie Jackson on the day of the trade deadline. This gave the Wizards an open spot among the two-way players, and that's who it was spent on.

Martin, 25, played three games for the Nets this season, but was released from his two-way contract on New Year's Day.

Since then, Martin has been playing for the Delaware Blue Coats in the G League.

Now, Martin will go back and forth from the Capital City Go-Go to the Wizards, but given Washington's placement in the standings, he is expected to have more playing time than he has already experienced with the Nets.

The Wizards play tonight against the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. ET.

Jeremy Brener
