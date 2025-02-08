Wizards Trade Grades: Plenty of A's at Deadline
The Washington Wizards were not only active during the trade deadline but also productive. Their moves will impact the team in the short term, and if they pan out, they could help steer the team toward the future. How did the Wizards grade after all was said and done?
Kuzma to the Bucks
Bucks receive:
- Kyle Kuzma
- Patrick Baldwin Jr.
- Jericho Sims
- 2025 second-round pick
Wizards receive:
- Khris Middleton
- AJ Johnson
- 2028 first-round pick swap
Knicks receive:
- Delon Wright
- Cash considerations
Grade = B+
I give the trade a B+ because even though the Wizards took on a bad contract in Middleton, even if he opts into his player option of $33.5M next season, the contract won't handcuff the Wizards long-term. With AJ Johnson, they acquired a young prospect with great intangibles, who can defend, and shoot from three. He's 6'4 and only 20 years old so if they harness his potential, they would have found a diamond in the rough. The pick swap is why I graded it a B+ because while it does give the Wizards more leverage in future trades, the Blazers benefit more than the Wizards and I believe the Wizards could have finessed a better pick considering Middleton's contract and the fact that Kuzma's contract descends every year and its a lot less.
Jonas Valanciunas to the Kings
Kings receive:
- Jonas Valančiūnas
Wizards receive:
- Sidy Cissoko
- Two second-round picks
Grade = B-
The reason for the grade is that I believe we could have gotten more. Valanciunas has a very team-friendly deal. While the Wizards could have taken their time to trade him, when he signed, he signed knowing that he was going to be dealt with at some point. Sidy Cissoko is a young and very intriguing prospect. He's a 6'6 forward who has massive defensive potential. While he was waived by the team shortly after the deal, if he passes waivers, I expect the Wizards to sign him to a two-way contract. I don't mind the two 2nd rounders because they're for leverage in future moves but I do like the deal, I just think we could have gotten more due to the team-friendly contract of Jonas Valanciunas.
The Wizards trade for Reggie Jackson and a 1st round pick
Wizards receive:
- Reggie Jackson
- 2026 first-round pick
76ers receive:
- Jared Butler
- 2027 second-round pick
- 2028 second-round pick
- Two second-round picks in 2030
Grade = A+
The reason for the grade is because Will Dawkins was able to acquire a 1st round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. The 1st rounder was the star of the show as Reggie Jackson was waived shortly after the deal. The Wizards were also finally able to utilize some of its 2nd round picks that they have in great abundance. Great deal.
The Wizards land Marcus Smart from the Grizzlies
Wizards receive:
- Marcus Smart (via Grizzlies)
- Colby Jones (via Kings)
- Alex Len (via Kings)
- 2025 first-round pick (via Grizzlies)
Grizzlies receive:
- Two second-round picks
- Marvin Bagley III (via Wizards)
- Johnny Davis (via Wizards)
Kings receive:
- Jake LaRavia (via Grizzlies)
Grade = A
This was the best deal at the deadline in my opinion. The Wizards were able to aquire another veteran who's contract won't weigh down the Wizards long-term and brings leadership and mentorship for the Wizards young core. He also brings toughness, which the Wizards need. Alex Len brings depth but with him being a expiring contract, he may be a buy-out candidate. They also aquired another intriguing prospect in Colby Jones, a 6'6 shooting guard who can also play the wing. The star of the show in this trade is the 2025 1st round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. It's doesn't hurt to have another 1st round pick in a very loaded draft.
Overall the draft gets an A. Will Dawkins have to move on from the remanants of the Tommy Sheppard era but he not only did that, he officially started his own and formally put his stamp on the Front Office.
