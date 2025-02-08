Wizards Win Streak Snaps vs. Cavaliers

Inside The Wizards

The Washington Wizards couldn't get it done in their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Feb 7, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) reacts after a made shot during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are back in a familiar place, losing 134-124 to the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Capital One Arena.

The Wizards did hold their own against the best team in the Eastern Conference, but the efforts weren't enough to keep winning.

Jordan Poole led all scorers with a personal career-high of 45 points, but it wasn't enough to get the win.

With Alex Sarr out with a sprained ankle and Jonas Valanciunas traded, Richaun Holmes drew the start at the center position, notching a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Joining Poole and Holmes in double figures were Bilal Coulibaly, Bub Carrington, Kyshawn George and Corey Kispert.

Rookie AJ Johnson, who was acquired by the Wizards in the trade for Kyle Kuzma earlier this week, made his team debut. Johnson scored two points while dishing out four assists in the win.

For the Cavs, Donovan Mitchell led the way with 33 points while Evan Mobley was right behind with 27 of his own.

The Wizards have to move quickly past this game since another matchup comes tomorrow night when the team takes on the Atlanta Hawks. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

