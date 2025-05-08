What Should Wizards Do with Richaun Holmes
The Washington Wizards are preparing for the 2025 NBA Season. Before they do so, they have their attention on next week, which determines where they will be selected in the 2025 NBA Draft. The NBA Lottery is a very important night for the Wizards. It is just as important as the NBA Draft, as where they pick may have a significant impact on many players on their team.
One player the Wizards draft selection may have a strong impact on is Richaun Holmes. Holmes is 31 years old and has been in the league for quite some time now. He has played for several teams in the league, including the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, and the Dallas Mavericks. Indeed, Holmes is a journeyman in the NBA.
He is in his last year of his contract. He is a player who can help a lot of teams win now. Unfortunately for the Wizards, they aren’t in a win-now situation, so trading him makes a lot of sense. Moving Holmes could help the Wizards land another draft pick. That pick could be in the second round as Holmes may not have a lot of trade value at this point in his career.
Holmes, too, could help the Wizards land the desired pick they may have in mind. He could be included in a pick swap trade that will move the Wizards up in the draft. No matter the case, the Wizards should look into moving forward from Holmes, as he simply doesn’t fit the timeline. That would open up additional minutes for players like Tristan Vukcevic, who looks like he is ready to make a huge impact on the team.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!