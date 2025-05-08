What Made Kyshawn George’s Rookie Season Special for Wizards
It is good to sit back and reflect on all the good things that have happened in your life occasionally. Doing so can improve your mental health and help you look to the future with optimism. That is important in the NBA, especially with teams that are rebuilding. It is especially wise for the Washington Wizards to do a bit of reflecting.
Last summer, the Wizards were mainly concerned and focused on their number two overall NBA Draft pick. Who will they select? Will he be a good fit for the team? Is he a promising player with a promising future or will he end up a draft bust? All of these questions may have been running through their minds of everyone involved within the Washington Wizards organization.
The fact that they had two other draft picks may not have been at the top of their minds. The Wizards nailed their draft selection last summer with Alex Sarr at the number two overall selection. However, Bub Carrington came in and was a big piece to the team this season, too, as he was selected with the 14th pick.
Additionally, the Wizards drafted another player in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft, Kyshawn George. He was drafted at number 24 overall. As he was taken towards the end of the first round, there were not high expectations of him. That being said, he certainly exceeded expectations.
His rookie resume is stacked, to say the least. He established himself as one of the NBA’s best three-point shooters even as a rookie, making over 100 three-point shots this season. He was also a surprise defensively as he had over 60 steals and 50 blocks. Amongst rookies, he was second in steals per game. Indeed, Kyshawn George had a special season for the Wizards.
