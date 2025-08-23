Should Wizards Legend John Wall Make Hall of Fame?

John Wall’s decorated Wizards career:



• 5x All-Star

• 1x All-NBA

• 1x All-Defense

• All-Rookie First Team

• Franchise leader in assists (5,282) and steals (976)

• 573 games played

• Career average of 19.2 points and 9.0 assists



One of the all-time Wizards greats pic.twitter.com/LmYQZy0OBc