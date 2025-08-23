Should Wizards Legend John Wall Make Hall of Fame?
The movie culture in today’s society is precious to many. Everyone enjoys a good film from time to time. There’s nothing like finishing up the work week or school week, linking up with some of your closest friends and enjoying a movie together. That used to be the routine growing up for many, as a lot of individuals would do dinner and a movie on most Friday evenings. The best films are the ones that have a good amount of length to them. The films, lasting a little over an hour, are good. However, they aren’t great like the ones lasting over two hours. Those are typically the movies with high scores from Rotten Tomatoes. In a sense, former Washington Wizards guard John Wall’s career has been like a movie. The only question that remains is does it belongs in the great category? Did he have a Hall of Fame type of Career?
Wall’s career is as polished as it can get. When you look at his career, many people would love to have a career like his. He has had success his entire life. And he is expected to continue to have success this year as he transitions into a studio analyst with Amazon Prime, as they will be broadcasting the NBA this season. Wall is a five-time NBA All-Star, made the All-NBA team and All-Defensive team once, and is the franchise leader of the Wizards in total assists with 5,282. He is also the franchise leader in steals, as he has just under 1,000 steals with the Wizards, with 976. Wall started making history for the Wizards early in his career as he made the All-Rookie First Team in his rookie season. He averaged 19 points per game along with nine assists for his NBA career. Indeed, he is one of the greatest Wizards of all time, and even one of the best point guards to ever play the game. However, he only played 573 games in his career, and that doesn’t cut it to make the Basketball Hall of Fame.
When you think of a strong legacy, you may think of longevity. How long has the individual been great at their craft or having success? LeBron James may come to mind immediately. He is 40 years old and still playing at a high level. He will turn 41 as he goes into his 23rd season in the NBA. You may also think of a championship. While there are many players who are in the Hall of Fame without a championship, they still have a long body of work. Playing just 573 career games is equivalent to about 7 full seasons in the NBA under the 82-game schedule. Wall has spent 11 seasons playing in the league. With that being said, his availability due to injuries throughout his career has held him back into not making the Hall of Fame unfortunately.
