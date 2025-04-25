Should Wizards Re-Sign Malcolm Brogdon?
Life is a journey, and it is important to enjoy every good moment. We all should do that because our high moments can be gone in the blink of an eye. The Washington Wizards are familiar with this.
John Wall had a fantastic career with the Wizards. His career felt like it ended prematurely as injuries got the best of him. The Wizards tried to keep him around for as long as they could, but it was eventually time to move on in 2020, as both sides needed a change.
Having veterans around is important for the further growth and development of younger players on the team. That is why the Wizards may have invested interest in Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart, as they acquired them both at the trade deadline this past season.
With that being said, should the Wizards bring back Malcolm Brogdon?
Brogdon is an unrestricted free agent this summer. He appeared in just 24 games for the Wizards this season. He had the opportunity to start 13 of them. However, he looked like a small shell of himself. The reason why that was the case is because, to put it bluntly, he is on old-man time. At age-32 and after so many injuries, the feeling is that we have already seen the best of Brogdon.
We have seen the impact Middleton and Smart have had on the younger players for the Wizards. However, we didn't see the same impact from Brogdon. He looked uninterested as he played for Washington.
Brogdon is at a point in his basketball career where a change may be best for him. He has won a few awards throughout his career. He has been an impactful player for some teams in the league as well. However, he hasn’t won the award that matters the most in the NBA: a championship.
While a change may be best for Brogdon, a change may also be best for the Wizards. It is time for the Wizards to move on from him.
