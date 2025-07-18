Storylines to Watch in Wizards' Summer League Final
The Washington Wizards have only one game left in Las Vegas for the Summer League. Even though the team's record might suggest it's been a struggle, there have been numerous bright spots during the games. Examples include Alex Sarr setting a Summer League record for blocks in a game, or Kyshawn George showing signs of improvement in his second year. Now, with one final game left there are two major storylines to watch in the Wizards' Summer League finale as they go for win number two.
Will Tre Johnson or Will Riley play in the Finale
Rookies Tre Johnson and Will Riley have not played the past two games for the Wizards. Both players have been putting on a show when they do play, and showcasing why Washington has one of the best young cores in the NBA. They may need another year to start competing, but the future is bright in the DMV.
Johnson, the sixth overall pick, has showcased his scoring ability. Johnson is a guard who likes to play fast while being athletic. He can finish through contact at the rim or showcase a flurry of dribble moves to get open. His three-point shot also appears reliable, as he knocks down a few long-range shots. He can also improvise if needed to get a bucket, as he did against Khaman Maluach. He still needs a season to determine if he is a first or second option in the NBA, but he should excel at either role.
Will Riley is starting to look like the steal of the NBA draft. Riley was drafted 21st overall and has shown to be a great pick. Against the Brooklyn Nets, Riley dropped 16 points on three-of-four shooting from behind the arc. He played solid everywhere else, but his efficiency is what stood out. Riley is shooting 58.3 percent from the field and 57.1 percent from three. He may not be scoring double digits every night in the regular season, but he can be relied on off the bench.
Can AJ Johnson be a Consistent Offensive Weapon
AJ Johnson, the 23rd overall pick in 2024, was traded to the Wizards before the 2025 trade deadline as part of the Kyle Kuzma deal, and with the Milwaukee Bucks, AJ Johnson barely played. Once he reached Washington, he averaged 27 minutes a game and started in 11 of his 22 games. His points per game also jumped, going from 2.9 to 9.1 points per night. This indicates that Johnson can make a valuable contribution in the proper role.
In the Summer League, he has also shown his elite shot-making ability. Against the Jazz, the former Buck would score 25 points on 10-of-16 shooting. He would also knock down two of his five three-pointers. He also handled the ball exceptionally well, turning it over three times in over 34 minutes of action. He played solid defense and rebounded well, but his scoring took all the attention.
The two questions surrounding him now are: can he maintain this level of performance in the next game, and can he replicate it from the bench? AJ Johnson may not be a starter this season with the addition of Tre Johnson. Tre has played only two games, but has showcased that he is the better of the two. If AJ can continue this scoring against the Knicks in their final game, it should be an excellent sign for the next season. We will have to wait and see if this translates to a bench role. The Wizards need a spark plug off the bench for the present and future, and AJ Johnson could very well be that player.
