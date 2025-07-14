Wizards Forward May Be Steal of Draft
One thing we all love to do is look back at what we have done over time to see if we made the right decisions along the way. When we do so, one of two things can happen: we can feel good about our choices, or we can have deep regrets in life. The Washington Wizards may have a feeling of pride as they look back on their draft choices from this summer.
Some people believe in luck. When you are on a good run, you tend to feel lucky, as if you can’t do anything wrong. While luck wasn’t on the side of the Wizards after they tanked just to receive the fifth overall pick, they still managed to make the right selection in Tre Johnson at No. 6. Their luck didn’t end there, as they went on to land Will Riley via trade with the Utah Jazz, who selected him at No. 21.
Washington may feel lucky having him too, as he seems to be the perfect addition. He has thrived thus far during the NBA Summer League, and he just may be the steal of the draft.
While many teams are always welcome to acquire a star player, that star may not be exactly what the team needs. Every team needs a player who knows his role and can perfect it. High-end role players are missing pieces to every championship-caliber team in the NBA. Riley is a player who just wants to fit in and be the missing piece to the puzzle. He’s done that thus far!
In his most recent game against the Brooklyn Nets, he was efficient from the field as he 83 percent. He only missed one shot in the entire game! Additionally, he contributed three three-pointers.
Every team needs a player who can stretch the floor. He was also able to make his teammates better as he racked up three assists. Riley is going to make the perfect complementary piece for the Wizards.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!