Three Wizards Participating in Rising Stars Challenge

The Washington Wizards will be well-represented at the Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star Weekend.

Feb 8, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are enjoying their vacation with the All-Star break, but some of the younger players are on the ground in San Francisco at the Chase Center for the Rising Stars Challenge.

The league chose 12 rookies and 12 sophomores from around the league to be drafted into three teams to compete in a round-robin tournament. The three teams will be joined by an eight-person roster of the best G League players to form a four-team tournament.

The winner of the tournament doesn't just get bragging rights this year. In addition to the win, they will compete as the fourth team in the All-Star tournament on Sunday against the 24 best players in the entire NBA.

The stakes are high, and the Wizards are ready to compete.

Rising Stars Challenge Information

  • Date, Location: Friday, February 14 - Chase Center, San Francisco, CA
  • Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Rising Stars Challenge Rosters

Team T

Honorary coach Tim Hardaway

  • Brandin Podziemski (Golden State Warriors)*
  • Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Miami Heat)
  • Gradey Dick (Toronto Raptors)
  • Anthony Black (Orlando Magic)*
  • Zaccharie Risacher (Atlanta Hawks)
  • Alex Sarr (Washington Wizards)
  • Tristan da Silva (Orlando Magic)

Team M

Honorary coach Mitch Richmond

  • Amen Thompson (Houston Rockets)
  • Ausar Thompson (Detroit Pistons)*
  • Bilal Coulibaly (Washington Wizards)
  • Scoot Henderson (Portland Trail Blazers)
  • Toumani Camara (Portland Trail Blazers)*
  • Yves Missi (New Orleans Pelicans)
  • Bub Carrington (Washington Wizards)

Team C

Honorary coach Chris Mullin

  • Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs)
  • Dalton Knecht (L.A. Lakers)
  • Jaylen Wells (Memphis Grizzlies)
  • Keyonte George (Utah Jazz)
  • Zach Edey (Memphis Grizzlies)
  • Trayce Jackson-Davis (Golden State Warriors)
  • Ryan Dunn (Phoenix Suns)*

Team G League

Honorary coach Jeremy Lin

  • JD Davison (Maine Celtics)
  • Mac McClung (Osceola Magic)
  • Bryce McGowens (Rip City Remix)
  • Leonard Miller (Iowa Wolves)
  • Dink Pate (Mexico City Capitanes)
  • Reed Sheppard (Rio Grande Valley Vipers)
  • Pat Spencer (Santa Cruz Warriors)

