Wizards Found Replacement for Kyle Kuzma

Wizards rookie Kyshawn George has made at least one 3PT in 14 straight G and multiple 3s in 10 of 14 G. During this stretch he’s shooting 44% from 3 on 5.4 3PA/g. 🔥



We knew the shooting would catch up given his track record and now it’s here. pic.twitter.com/Ar3U0TfLhC