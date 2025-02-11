Wizards Found Replacement for Kyle Kuzma
There are times in life that are hard to deal with, and many of those times are centered on loss, like losing a valuable asset or treasure. The Washington Wizards know this very well as they recently traded the star of their team, Kyle Kuzma.
Kyle Kuzma is now a member of the Milwuakee Bucks. He has gone from a team that hopes to get the number one pick in the 2025 NBA Draft with the Washington Wizards, to a team that expects to win a championship with the Bucks. The Wizards seem to have everything covered and in place, even as they traded away Kuzma, who was their most versatile player.
This team is very young and raw in talent. However, they are growing and getting better every day. One player who we have seen a lot of growth from is rookie forward Kyshawn George.
George is very similar to Kuzma, even having a similar build. Standing 6'8 tall, he can handle the ball and set up the offense for his team. With that being the case, he still possesses the ability to score the ball as well. He even is considered one of the team's best three-point shooters, as he has been fairly consistent making them throughout the season.
If a player is on a team roster in the NBA, that already shows and proves that he belongs in the NBA. It may not be evident at times when players aren't allowed to have playing time on a nightly basis. However, when they are given consistent playing time, they seem to make the most out of it. That has been the case with KyShawn George as he has doubled his points per game since the NBA trade deadline.
With a similar playing style, KyShawn George appears to be the replacement for Kyle Kuzma.
