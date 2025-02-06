Wizards Get Surprising Secret Weapon with Bucks Trade
The Wizards sent away Kyle Kuzma in exchange for Khris Middleton from the Milwaukee Bucks, but he's not the most promising player in the deal: that player is AJ Johnson.
The 20-year-old Johnson not only could be one of the best prospects in last year's draft, he could be one of the best prospects on this team. The funny thing is, the Wizards already have three picks in last year's draft that are showing early promise in Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, and Kyshawn George and when you add second-year player Bilal Coulibaly, the future is bright in DC. AJ Johnson just made it more interesting. The question is, what does he bring to Washington and where would he fit?
What does AJ Johnson bring to the Wizards?
The first thing that pops out at me is his size. He's 6'5, 160 pounds. Now he does need a hot smoke or two to gain some weight, He's got the size and versatility that the Wizards Front Office loves. He fits what the Wizards are trying to do, defend and stretch the floor. He's also just 20 years old so he fits the timeline. He brings promise. Promise that the Wizards will now formally start their youth movement.
Where does AJ Johnson fit in the Wizards lineup?
Where he fits is the question. Now that Kyle Kuzma is gone, the power forward position needs an occupant. Middleton can play PF but is better suited to SF. The starting five will probably look like this:
- PG- Jordan Poole
- SG- Bilal Coulibaly
- SF- Khris Middleton
- PF- Kyshawn George
- C- Alex Sarr
Assuming Malcolm Brogdon doesn't get traded, he'll pair with Bub Carrington on the 2nd unit. This means AJ Johnson could play 10-15 mins a night, primarily at SG, but if Brogdon is traded, I'd like to see Bub Carrington and AJ Johnson in the same backcourt on the bench. They could be a deadly one-two punch that the Wizards need on the 2nd unit. When you add in Corey Kispert and Justin Champagnie, the bench unit isn't so bad.
When it's all said and done, welcome to DC, AJ!
