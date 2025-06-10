Trading Expiring Contracts for Draft Picks Would Hurt Wizards
Balance is something the Washington Wizards must keep in mind as they continue their rebuild.
The Wizards have been stockpiling draft picks over the last couple of seasons. This was done because they went on towards a full rebuild to change the odds of the team being successful again. The Bradley Beal era ended right before our very eyes. In a mock trade by Bleacher Report, it was proposed that the Wizards should trade expiring contracts to get more draft picks. Here are just a few reasons why that would be a bad idea.
Having too many players around the same young age may complicate the team’s chemistry. It’s important to have a balance of age groups within a company. When you think of companies with many young employees, you don’t always get the service you would hope for. That comes with maturity. You need an adult to set the tone for the rest of the team.
Additionally, many young athletes have something to prove. They all want to be the star, they all want max contracts, and they all want attention. Everyone on one team can’t get all of those things. Everyone must understand and know their roles. Having a lot of young players would make it difficult for everyone to know their roles.
When the Wizards traded for Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart this season, they became a different team. They were much better at closing out games. They were much better down the stretch. The Wizards made smarter basketball plays throughout the game with those veterans. Trading them for even more draft picks would set the team back further and stunt the growth of the young players already on the roster. The Wizards would do well to keep a veteran presence around.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!