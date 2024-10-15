Inside The Wizards

Wizards Guard Completely Changed Offseason Approach

The Washington Wizards are entering the third year with Johnny Davis on the team.

Oct 11, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Johnny Davis (1) holds the ball as Toronto Raptors center Bruno Fernando (24) defends in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Washington Wizards forward Johnny Davis has been a bust throughout his career.

As a lottery pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Davis came into the league with high expectations, but he has been unable to fulfill it. Throughout his first two seasons, the Wizards forward averaged just four points per game and spent time with the Capital City Go-Go in the G League.

During the first two offseasons in Washington, Davis has been listening to coaches that have tried to change part of his game. However, that hasn't been the case this summer.

“The past two years,” Davis toldThe Athletic reporter Josh Robbins. “A development coach from each year has been tinkering with my shot, messing with it. So I came back into this year, and I said, ‘Nobody is touching my jump shot. I’m just going to leave it as it is, leave it comfortable.’ And they’ve left me alone about it. So, it feels really good right now. I’ve been working on it the whole summer, so I’m just glad to see it pay off.”

Perhaps this is what Davis needs to finally take a step forward with the Wizards. He has been focused on learning and developing for the past two years, and now he has a chance to play as himself without worrying about any of that.

Davis is approaching a big year for the Wizards since there is no guarantee that he will be under contract for another year. His fourth-year option must be exercised before the end of the month, but the Wizards have yet to commit to him beyond this season.

This means Davis is essentially fighting for his life in the Wizards organization and the NBA this year, so he should be ready to play his best basketball yet.

