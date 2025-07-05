Wizards Acquire Cam Whitmore from Rockets
The NBA has been very busy while teams in the league have been wheeling and dealing within the trade market. Free agency has been a hot topic of discussion too. Free agency has been keeping everyone busy, except for the Washington Wizards.
As the Wizards haven’t been able to land anyone on the open market, they have been making numerous trades. One that just took place was the acquisition of Cam Whitmore, as reported by ESPN's Shams Charania.
The Washington Wizards made the deal with the Houston Rockets, added a young and explosive wing in Whitmore. The Wizards will be trading away two second-round picks in exchange for him. This deal gives the Wizards a dynamic scorer who may even become a starter. Whitmore was drafted in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft with the No. 20 overall pick.
Whitmore is about to turn 21-years-old. He already is one of the best young wings in the NBA. Being so young, it feels as if he may not had even scratched the surface of tapping into his true potential. The Wizards got a steal with Whitmore, as they only had to give up two second-round picks to land him.
