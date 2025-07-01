Wizards Rookie Drops Plan to Get NBA-Ready
The Washington Wizards spent their first two drafts as a rebuild-focused unit by bringing in defensively-tilted prospects, guys who could play together with plenty of potential to grow on the offensive end using their developing jump shots and preternatural feel for the game.
That young core of Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George made it that much more interesting when Washington went all-in on scorers with their first round selections in 2025, bringing Tre Johnson aboard with the sixth overall pick to make the young team more well-rounded.
Some players, like the playmaking Carrington, entered the league with intriguing offensive upside, but Johnson is on a different level. He was arguably the best scoring freshman in college basketball this past season, averaging a hair under 20 points per game with the Texas Longhorns to lead the loaded SEC.
Johnson earned his stripes playing against some of his most prolific peers as an up-and-comer, and that goes further back than college ball. He stopped by the Club 520 Podcast with Jeff Teague to talk about his rise, revealing his high schools duels against Cason Wallace.
He once dropped 40 on Wallace as Texas high schoolers within the same district, and while Wallace went on to get drafted and win an NBA Championship on the defense-first Oklahoma City Thunder, Johnson got that much more prepared to face down lockdown stoppers in college and, now, the pros.
His shooting, about as polished as you can ask for out of a one-and-done college player, will likely be good enough to catapult Johnson right into the Rookie of the Year sweepstakes in 2025-26, but he's already looking to be more multidimensional than your standard microwave scorer.
When asked on the podcast about what he's looking to work on, he answered with confidence. "My defense, most definitely, can always be worked on. Get to my offense, shoot, now we talking about something."
Even he knows that solid two-way play could be all that stops him from reaching stardom in a few years, and he's got the tools to get there. He has an NBA-ready guard frame at 6'5, has shown flashes at playmaking and put the ball in the hole in a variety of ways, clearly looking to be everything the Wizards saw in him.
