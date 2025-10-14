Inside The Wizards

Wizards Big Men Played Well Without Alex Sarr

The Washington Wizards won in a preseason game against the New York Knicks despite Alex Sarr sitting out.

Scott Conrad

Oct 13, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) passes the ball during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Had it not been for a last-second score by their opponent this weekend, the Washington Wizards would be undefeated in the preseason. That's also because they beat the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden one day later.

The Wizards scored more than 110 points for the second time in a row. Washington only averaged 108 as a team last season.

Head coach Brian Keefe sat a majority of his key players such as veterans CJ McCollum and Khris Middleton. He also opted to sit Alex Sarr who has been recovering from a calf injury that he sustained last month.

Sarr posted 12 points and eight rebounds in the one-point loss against his older brother and the Toronto Raptors. The Wizards benefited from a pair of solid performances from two other big men on Washington's roster.

Marvin Bagley III had a double-double for the Washington Wizards in their preseason game vs. the New York Knicks on Monday.
Oct 13, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Washington Wizards forward Marvin Bagley III (35) goes to the basket against New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Tristan Vukcevic and Marvin Bagley III stepped up nicely in Sarr's absence.

Despite having a team high of three turnovers, Bagley had the most rebounds (11). The former Detroit Piston had a second straight preseason game scoring at least 10 points.

Against New York, Bagley hauled in five offensive rebounds. That's half as many as the entire Knicks' team. The Wizards center displayed some defensive skills, as well.

In addition to rejecting a shot, Bagley was one of three players for Washington to have multiple steals against New York. Dillon Jones had the most with three, while Bagley and Anthony Gill had two each.

While Vukcevic added 15 points off the bench, what's more impressive is that half of his made shots came from deep. The Wizards big man connected on three of his five looks behind the three point arc.

For the second evening in a row, Vukcevic pulled in four rebounds. He had as many offensive rebounds (2) as he did defensive rebounds against the Raptors and the Knicks.

The Washington Wizards are expecting a big jump in Alex Sarr's second season in the NBA. He averaged 13 points as a rookie.
Apr 11, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) defends Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr (20) during the first quarter at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Washington did not miss Sarr, at least for this particular exhibition game. The 7-footer averaged 13 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Wizards last year in his rookie season. Keefe is expecting an even bigger season from the 20-year-old athlete.

Sarr may have his minutes monitored as his calf recovers fully. Keefe could opt to sit the French basketball player until the regular season opener next week against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Perhaps some of that pressure and workload is taken off Sarr come the regular season if the two reserves can have the same level of success, too. The Wizards' third and final preseason game is on Thursday night against Bagley's former team, the Detroit Pistons.

