Wizards' Guard Was Bright Spot in Loss to Magic

Sometimes losses can have small victories and after last night, one Washington Wizards' guard looks like a big win.

Brandon Scott

Apr 3, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cory Joseph (10) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) defends in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Last night was a loss for the Washington Wizards, there is no argument with that. There was also a small victory that could ultimately lead to winning the war. Bub Carrington showed the Wizards fanbase how good he can and will be for years to come. Dropping 32 points on an efficient 12-18 from the field, including 7-10 from three. Not only is he the sleeper pick of his draft, he's going to be a star and one of the many people who will touch the Wizards' next Larry O'Brien trophy. Two things popped out about Bub after last night's game:

He's dangerously versatile

In a league that can be defined as "positionless", Bub should be the poster child. He can light it up from three and punish from mid-range. While he should try to improve his finishing and scoring in the paint, once he does, he's going to cause havoc at shooting guard, but he looks good at point guard, too. He has great instincts as a lead guard and can balance being a scorer with being a distributor. If the team decides to make him the point guard at some point, they can rest easy with Bub running the show.

He fits the culture and has the mentality

When you hear about the culture change in Washington, you hear about how head coach Brian Keefe has set a standard and has instilled a culture of playing hard, playing to win. Defense is a mentality, and Bub has it. On offense, he has that killer mentality that all of the great scorers have. He's coachable and willing to learn and grow. He's homegrown and brings his hard-nosed Baltimore mentality with him every time he steps on the court. He's a flat-out dog, but the question is, how good can he be? It's not going to take long to find out.

BRANDON SCOTT

Brandon is a credentialed media member for the Washington Wizards, with work as the host of the Locked On Wizards Podcast and with Bleacher Report. Raised in Virginia, right outside of Washington, D.C. He served 7 years in the U.S. Army as an Infantryman and served in Iraq with the 101st Airborne Division.

