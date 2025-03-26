Wizards vs. 76ers Preview: Capture the Flagg
Following a loss to the Raptors, the Washington Wizards are on to Philly, the City of Brotherly Love and the home of the cheesesteak. The Philadelphia 76ers are in the same boat as the Wizards, looking for a player in the draft who can produce. But, unlike the Wizards, the prospect will have to produce immediately. While the future in Philly is murky with the injuries to Joel Embiid andPaul George, their unquestionable talent, combined with the star power of Tyrese Maxey and rookie Jared McCain, creates a thought that they may not be ready to rebuild.
Rebuild is something the Wizards know all too well. They are in the thick of one, but they can start to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Alex Sarr has shown massive improvement in a short time, but, he's still raw and can still be inconsistent when it comes to aggression, especially in the paint. He looks like the real deal, though. So are Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George, who are two-way studs and are just early in their development, but could be special when its all said and done. Let's get into the three keys to victory.
Three keys to victory:
Seize the opportunity
The Wizards will still get a top-three pick if they win this game and culture matters. This is the best locker room in DC in a long time, and they're building a culture and chemistry that championship teams are built on. It matters, and playing hard and playing to win, even though there is a talent gap, will pay serious dividends for this team.
Take advantage of their injuries
The Wizards are dealing with their fair share of injuries, but when combined with the Sixers' injuries, this might replicate a G-League game. It could also be some exciting basketball, watching guys who are fighting for their next contract fight it out, it's good basketball. The Wizards should bring more energy to win this fight.
Dominate the paint
With Drummond out and a undersized center holding it down, this is a very favorable matchup for Alex Sarr and Tristan Vukcevic. They should be able to own the boards, lock down the paint, and flat-out score at will.
Prediction: Wizards win
Injuries:
Wizards:
- Anthony Gill - DTD (Hip)
- Malcolm Brogdon - DTD (Ankle)
- Saddiq Bey - Out (Knee)
- Khris Middleton - Out (Ankle)
- Marcus Smart - Out (Finger)
- Kyshawn George - Out (Ankle)
- Bilal Coulibaly - Out (Hamstring)
- Corey Kispert - Out (Thumb)
76ers:
- Kelly Oubre - Out (Knee)
- Lonnie Walker - Out (Head)
- Tyrese Maxey - Out (Back)
- Andre Drummond - Out (Toe)
- Kyle Lowry - Out (Hip)
- Jared McCain - Out (Meniscus)
- Eric Gordon - Out (Wrist)
- Paul George - Out (Groin)
- Joel Embiid - Out (Knee)
Lineups:
Wizards:
- PG - Jordan Poole
- SG - Bub Carrington
- SF - Justin Champagnie
- PF - Anthony Gill/Tristan Vukcevic
- C - Alex Sarr
76ers:
- PG - Jared Butler
- SG - Quentin Grimes
- SF - Justin Edwards
- PF - Ricky Council
- C - Guerschon Yabusele
