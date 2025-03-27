Wizards Have Steal of the 2023 NBA Draft
As the Washington Wizards prepare for yet another critical NBA Draft, the 2023 NBA Draft has paid dividends for the team overall. In that draft, the Washington Wizards may have surprised everyone with the steal of the night.
The 2023 NBA Draft was a draft everyone had eyes on, just one player, Victor Wembanyama. Everyone wanted the number one overall pick in that draft because there was no doubt in the world that Wemby would fall past the number one pick. Just like that, the San Antonio Spurs selected the French native.
He has already made the NBA All-Star team. Additionally, he has participated in the NBA Skills challenge, made the NBA Rising Stars team, and arguably should have won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award. Wemby was the prize possession in the 2023 NBA Draft.
However, another French native has turned heads in the league and may have been the steal of the draft. Bilal Coulibaly was drafted number seven overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. As a starter for the Wizards, Bilal Coulibaly is the best defensive player on the team. That speaks volumes as the Wizards have quite a few capable defenders, such as Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George.
Brandon Miller of the Charlotte Hornets was drafted number two overall in this draft. Miller being drafted number two overall seems appropriate. Bilal Coulibaly should have been third overall as he appears to be a far better player than Scoot Henderson (Portland Trailblazers), Amen Thompson (Houston Rockets), Ausar Thompson (Detroit Pistons), and Anthony Black (Orlando Magic).
Among the 2023 NBA Draft Class, Bilal Coulibaly ranks seventh in scoring, fifth in steals, rebounds and assists, and sixth in blocks. Additionally, he is tied for second in triple-doubles and fast break points, and ranks 3rd in points off turnovers and loose ball recoveries. As the Wizards missed out on Victor Wembanyama, they may have gotten the second-best bet in Bilal Coulibaly.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!