Wizards Have Steal of the 2023 NBA Draft

Among the 2023 draft class this season, Bilal Coulibaly ranks:



- 7th in scoring

- 5th in assists

- 5th in rebounds

- 5th in steals

- 6th in blocks

- T-2nd in triple-doubles

- 2nd in fast break points

- 3rd in points off turnovers

- 3rd in loose balls recovered pic.twitter.com/JvBtBgIuwO