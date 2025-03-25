Wizards' Alex Sarr May Have Multiple Awards in his Future
Washington Wizards rookie sensation Alex Sarr has been phenomenal this season.
As good as Sarr has been thus far, it feels like we are just getting started with the success of the rookie big man. In the beginning, many may have felt like Sarr wasn't the best player for the Wizards. The Wizards had the number two overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, which meant they were at the mercy of the Atlanta Hawks, who had the number one overall pick.
With that pick, the Hawks decided to draft Zaccharie Risacher, who has been solid all season. However, he has been a bit inconsistent. On the other hand, the Wizards may have gotten the best of the draft with the number two pick because they drafted Sarr.
Sarr has been far from inconsistent this season for the Wizards. However, he did start the season slowly. That may have worked to both the Wizards and Sarr's benefit as it put less pressure on the two parties. Sarr has progressively and aggressively improved as the season went on.
He was already named to the NBA Rising Stars team during the NBA All-Star Weekend this season. However, this may be just the beginning of the individual success and accolades for Sarr. It feels like we are just getting started on who and what Sarr can potentially be at the peak of his NBA career.
Sarr looks like he may be primed to make quite a few NBA All-Star teams. He has shown the ability to make head-turning plays offensively as he has a deep bag on the offensive end. What has been impressive in his case of him is his defensive abilities.
He simply has a knack for making contact with the ball defensively. With his long frame, he gets a lot of blocks on the defensive side of the ball. He leads his team in blocks per game. Additionally, he gets a lot of steals as well. Sarr looks promising to win the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award someday.
While the NBA is stingy giving that award to rookies, it may be a while before he wins this award, as San Antonio Spurs Victor Wembanyama failed to win it last season. Sarr may win Rookie of the Year this season. Indeed, he may be in line to win multiple awards in his future in the NBA.
