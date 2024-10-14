Wizards Rookie Earns Major Praise from NBA Execs
The Washington Wizards ended up with a couple of first-round draft choices this season, as they selected Alex Sarr with the second overall pick and then swung a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers for Bub Carrington, who was taken at No. 14.
While Sarr is garnering most of the attention, some seem to feel that Carrington could end up being the better player of the two.
NBA executives paid major respect to Carrington in the most recent GM survey, as the youngster's name popped up multiple times.
He finished tied for first in voting for the biggest steal of the draft, and he also finished fourth in voting for which rookie would be the best player in five years.
The latter category actually seems more impressive.
It's one thing to be a steal, but being the best player in the draft class is something else entirely, and apparently, some executives feel that way about Carrington.
Carrington played his collegiate basketball at the University of Pittsburgh, spending just one year with the Panthers. During his lone season at Pittsburgh, he averaged 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists over 33.2 minutes per game on 41.2/32.2/78.5 shooting splits.
The 6-foot-4 guard obviously needs to get better as a shooter and to improve his efficiency, but the potential for Carrington to be a terrific two-way player is clearly there.
Carrington is part of a young Wizards nucleus that includes Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, Corey Kispert and Saadiq Bey, although Bey is recovering from a torn ACL.
It's not exactly the most impressive collection of young talent, but it's a solid start, and if Carrington progresses like NBA general managers seem to think, Washington could ultimately be in great shape moving forward.
We'll see how much playing time Carrington gets on the rebuilding Wizards this season.
