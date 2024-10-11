Wizards Rookie Receiving 'Steal of the Draft' Hype
When the Washington Wizards added guard Bub Carrington in the 2024 NBA Draft, the pick was immediately talked about as being a potential steal. That hype has continued to rise.
Carrington, a dynamic guard out of Pittsburgh, has a very bright future ahead of him. He's expected to have a fairly large role during his rookie season with the Wizards.
Now, he is receiving major media praise.
In the 2024-25 NBA.com GM survey, Carrington ended up tied for first in the question pertaining to which players was the steal of the draft.
Clearly, the rest of the NBA is high on Carrington's potential as well. He will have a much bigger role than expected to start the season with veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon likely out at least a month due to a hand injury.
Washington has focused on building the roster the right way. They have not been taking shortcuts and have focused on building through the draft. Carrington is going to be a big piece of helping get the Wizards back on track in the Eastern Conference.
During his lone college season, Carrington ended up averaging 13.8 points per game to go along with 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He shot 41.2 percent from the floor and knocked down 32.2 percent of his three-point attempts.
Known for being a quick and athletic guard, Carrington can score the basketball and can create for others. He has a lot of work to do on his game, but there is legitimate star potential there.
Looking ahead to the future, Carrington is going to be a huge part of the young core that Washington is building. Carrington, Bilal Coulibaly, and Alex Sarr are three players that the Wizards are very high on and feel could develop into being the faces of the franchise.
Hopefully, he is able to develop the way that the team is expecting him to develop. If he can reach his full potential, he has the potential to be a franchise point guard and a potential superstar.
The NBA GM's voting him as the "Steal of the Draft" certainly gives more hope that he can be that kind of player for Washington.
