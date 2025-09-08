Wizards Forward Named Most Lopsided Trade of 2025 Offseason
When the Washington Wizards traded for Cam Whitmore this offseason, the idea was to add another high-upside talent to their growing roster.
Whitmore was originally drafted by the Houston Rockets with the No. 20 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. He entered the league with plenty of promise, thanks to elite-level athleticism and natural scoring ability.
However, inconsistent playing time would make it difficult for him to carve out a role on a Rockets team that finished with a 52-30 record last season and made the playoffs. The Rockets then traded for Kevin Durant this offseason, which would further complicate things for Whitmore in Houston.
The Wizards pulled off the trade for Whitmore this offseason, sending a 2026 Chicago Bulls pick, along with a Sacramento Kings pick, to Houston.
Bleacher Report's NBA writer Dan Favale listed the Whitmore trade as the fifth most lopsided trade done this offseason.
"The Rockets had no clear path to offer Whitmore playing time following the additions of Kevin Durant and Dorian Finney-Smith. His value already dipped along with his minutes last season, so trading him was the prudent move," Favale wrote.
He added, "Nabbing a pair of second-rounders from two of the NBA's most inept franchises considerably softens the blow. But punting on Whitmore's scoring upside when he has two years left on his rookie-scale contract without receiving first-round compensation cannot be declared a win.
"The victory belongs to the Wizards. They remain in talent-acquisition mode and just picked up a 6'7" wing averaging over 20 points per 36 minutes through his first two seasons. That's a flier on which any rebuilding squad would pounce. And it won't ever cost Washington a top-30 pick."
Whitmore showcased some upside during his time with the Rockets last season. He averaged 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists on 44% shooting from the field in 16 minutes of play. He has overall presented two seasons with the organization.
Given his age and his contract, he'll have every opportunity to become a pivotal part of this Wizards rebuild as the team continues to stack young talent. The addition of Whitmore just gives them another young cornerstone to build their future around.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Former Wizards Center Enters Basketball Hall of FameWizards Should Keep Tabs on Former Lottery PickWizards Have Unique Blend of International TalentWizards' Second-Year Forward Lands Huge Prediction